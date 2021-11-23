City’s Thanksgiving Typical

This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Feasting, religious reflection and a helping hand extended to the less fortunate will typify Thanksgiving for Lewiston residents today. For a great majority it will be a holiday, topped by a traditional meal, mostly likely featuring turkey. For others it will be a day when a reason for being thankful might be difficult to find. For all, it will be an occasion deeply rooted in the nation’s past.
Spiritual Thanksgiving is scheduled by many churches this morning.
The annual union Thanksgiving service sponsored by the Lewiston Ministerial Ass’n will be at 10 this morning at the Congregational-Presbyterian (Federated) Church. The Rev. Eric Kallis, pastor of the Lewiston Orchards Methodist Church, will deliver a sermon, “The Sin of Ingratitude.”
The Rev. E. Paul Hovey, the Federated Church pastor, will deliver the anthem, “A Thanksgiving Proclamation.” The scripture reading will be by the Rev. Frank McCallister, pastor of the First Assembly of God. The Rev. Gerald Fosbenner, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene, will present a Thanksgiving prayer. The Rev. James O. York, pastor of the First Christian Church, will lead the offertory and present the benediction. Mrs. Frank Borgeson will sing a solo, “Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem.” The Federated choir, directed by Stuart Churchill, with Mrs. Pauline Brigham as organist, will sing.
The offering at the service will be used by the ministerial association for its work during the year. The service is the major source of income for the association.
Special Masses of Thanksgiving will be held by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 8 and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church at 9. The Church of the Nativity (Episcopal) will conduct a Thanksgiving service at 10. The combined junior and senior choirs will sing.
Special music by the junior and senior choirs is also scheduled at 10 this morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, A pledge of allegiance will be offered by the congregation to the American and the Christian flags and an offering will be taken for Lutheran world missions. The First Church of Christ, Scientist, will have a public Thanksgiving service at 11 this morning.
27 Baskets Prepared
Twenty-seven baskets for needy families and individuals will be distributed by the Lewiston Salvation Army today in Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
The names of those receiving baskets of food were cleared after being checked with welfare offices in each county and Salvation Army records. The baskets are for those with no other possible source for a Thanksgiving dinner.
Of the 27 baskets, 12 are being provided by the Salvation Army. Other contributors are the Clarkston Moose Lodge and Clarkston Poplar Elementary School, three each; Lewiston Troop 158 of the Boy Scouts, the Lewiston Elks Lodge, the Clarkston Presbyterian Church, one each; and anonymous donors, six.
The Salvation Army will not have a dinner for transients this year. Capt. Gerald Hill said only two individuals appeared for a Thanksgiving meal last year and the custom is being dropped.
In addition to Thanksgiving meals for the needy, the baskets will contain “extras” added by the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, The church is furnishing candies, cookies and cranberries.
Salvation Army officials said there are probably other food baskets scheduled for distribution today which were not cleared through their office.
Lewiston market managers reported sales of Thanksgiving food items have been steady for the last week. The final “splurge” came late yesterday afternoon and last night after the bi-monthly payroll at Potlatch Forests, Inc., was distributed.
Between 85 and 90 per cent of the meals today will be built around turkey, store managers reported. They added, however, there has also been a good sale of hams, ducks and geese for holiday tables.
Cranberries, fresh and jellied, sold well this season. Other items which “moved” were canned pumpkin, yams, sweet potatoes, peas, corn and beans.
State, federal and county offices will be closed today, including the state liquor store. Retailers of soft goods, banks and the major grocery outlets will note the holiday. Bars and taverns will observe usual hours.