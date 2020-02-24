City Police Hire Radio Dispatcher For Afternoon Shift

This story was published in the Feb. 24, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
An additional radio dispatcher has joined the Lewiston Police Department, Chief William D. Siler announced yesterday. The newest member of the force is Mrs. Betty White, 509 Linden Ave., who has been assigned to the afternoon shift. Siler said the employment of Mrs. White is a step toward his eventual goal of having two women — a dispatcher and a recorder — on duty at the station around the clock.
“The presence of a recorder at the station at all times will free our officers for the necessity of returning to the station to make their reports,” he said. “They can simply radio their reports to the recorder and she will do the paper work. This will let us keep our men out in the field, where they belong — to say nothing of saving all the time it used to take them to simply drive in to make their reports. Having a recorder on duty is a lot more efficient, and it will let us use our available manpower in the most practical way.”