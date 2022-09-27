Twenty-nine years ago yesterday the first Lewiston Roundup hailed by dignitaries as a show of “such proportions as to establish a precedent,” opened with a bang and a colorful array of paraders in the area known then as Recreation Park.

The Roundup then was an afternoon affair, with the evenings devoted to rip-roaring parties and gala dances in bars and community clubs throughout Lewiston. One such club, the Elks, even went to the trouble of changing the name of its building that year to the “bunkhouse,” and offered as entertainment cowboy bands, floor shows and parties.

