Twenty-nine years ago yesterday the first Lewiston Roundup hailed by dignitaries as a show of “such proportions as to establish a precedent,” opened with a bang and a colorful array of paraders in the area known then as Recreation Park.
The Roundup then was an afternoon affair, with the evenings devoted to rip-roaring parties and gala dances in bars and community clubs throughout Lewiston. One such club, the Elks, even went to the trouble of changing the name of its building that year to the “bunkhouse,” and offered as entertainment cowboy bands, floor shows and parties.
Some 23,000 area residents flocked to the three-day event, which began on a Thursday afternoon at 1:30. Saturday, the last day of the first Roundup, alone attracted 11,000 who perched on bleachers, fences and, any other available space in the packed arena.
Business houses closed for the performances on Thursday and Friday. Lewiston schools were closed for the entire day Friday.
Banners, flags and cowboy regalia decorated the arena, and a holiday spirit pervaded the city.
Secret service men, ten of them, were brought from Spokane to “protect visitors at the Roundup” and citizens were warned that begging on the streets and street musicians would not be tolerated.
This story was published in the Sept. 27, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.