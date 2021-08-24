A mass meeting of Lewiston and Clarkston citizens to formulate plans for revival of navigation between the Twin Cities and Portland on the Snake and Columbia rivers will be held Friday evening at 7:30 o’clock at the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce rooms.
Arthur Ward, one of the group actively interested in the navigation program, last night termed the meeting of “vital importance” in the future economic and trade development of the Lewiston-Clarkston territory.
Freight Costs Oppressive.
“This territory has for a long time labored under a serious handicap because of high transportation costs,” Mr. Ward said. “Our farmers are particularly hard pressed today because of the higher cost of transporting their products to market as compared with the transportation costs from competing producing areas.
“Other sections are keenly alive and within the past few years have taken steps to lower their own transportation costs — with the result that our farmers are today more seriously handicapped than ever before. If they carry on they must have relief. We have it in our power to lift at least a large part of this-burden.
Vital to Region.
“This is a vital matter with the farmer. It is equally vital to Lewiston-Clarkston, for no trade center grows and prospers except in direct ratio to the growth and prosperity of its trade territory.
“A group of local citizens have given generously of their time, to study the remedy which lies in river transportation. They, now need the counsel and moral support of the business men of the two cities to go forward.”
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.