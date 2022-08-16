The Clarkston school trustees Monday approved a long-range building plan that provides for cutting the high school back to three grades, converting Lincoln Middle School to an elementary unit and building a new junior high on Clarkston Heights.
Clarkston High School has had freshman through senior classes since the old Lincoln Junior High School was closed during the 1968-69 school year.
No date was set for reverting to a three-year school or of a number of other proposed changes. However, Board President W. C. Thomas said the long-range plan is for five to eight years.
The administration and trustees developed the plan with the help of a Citizens Committee that studied the school’s physical needs in the past year.
Because Clarkston High School’s space is inadequate for a four-year school, both in its in-building activities and in athletics on Adams Field, the reduction to the top three grades was recommended.
“The site is not large enough to expand to adequately provide for these programs in the future,” the study group said.
The rapid growth on Clarkston Heights prompted the group to recommend elementary and junior high schools there.
The administration, Citizens Committee and trustees said “the open concept at Lincoln Middle School (on Clarkston Heights) has proven to be a source of distraction to students in the 11-14 age category.”
The groups said younger children would be less distracted by the large open rooms with several classes in each, so they recommended that Lincoln be converted to elementary units for the kindergarten through the sixth grade.
The plan calls for reviving a junior high school of seventh, eighth and ninth graders to replace the middle school of sixth-seventh-eighth graders. And the new junior high will be on Clarkston Heights at a site to be selected.
The board plans to sell the old Lincoln Junior High School and the Whittier Building. The proposed sale will be on an election ballot this fall. The expected buyer is the Walla Walla Community College. The college wants to enlarge its operations at Clarkston, the trustees said.
The overall plan calls for remodeling Clarkston High School to provide more space for science, art, vocational agriculture and physical education.
The plan suggests studies of all buildings for conversion as much as possible to conserve on electricity, heat and other energy. Window design of the elementary schools is considered responsible for some energy waste.
The board plans to replace lights, the track and fence at Adams Field and upgrade the seating and the turf there. The district has asked the city to close Adams St. between 2nd and 4th Sts. to revert to the school for expansion of the athletic and physical education space. The council has taken the matter under consideration.
Dr. Harold O. Beggs, superintendent of Clarkston schools, said the state Department of Public Instruction has indicated support for the district’s building program. Some of the funds for the work would have to come from district residents via a bond issue, Thomas said.
The board accepted a mobile module classroom at Highland Elementary School, the grade school nearest to the fastest-growing residential area of the district.
Beggs reported that six portable classrooms are being barged up the Snake River from Pasco to use at the high school. They will house students displaced by the closure of the old Charles Francis Adams building by the state fire marshal.
A new food storage building is substantially complete at the Lincoln Middle School, and Beggs said volunteers have been tearing down the old fence at Adams Field and preparing for a new one.
The fence from the bus garage to 2nd St. and along 2nd St. to Adams St. is to be replaced. Beggs said the district would save about $2,000 by the volunteer labor.
The board reported a new drain field has been built for Lincoln Middle School.
The trustees voted to retain Terry Rudd’s Western Appraisals & Surveys of Lewiston for about $2,700 to appraise the old Lincoln Junior High and Whittier buildings so they can be sold.
A letter from M. D. Bradshaw of Clarkston criticized the plan to build a new structure rather than to repair the old Adams building. Bradshaw said the difference in costs would be between thousands of dollars to make repairs and millions for a new building.
The board asked the administration to write Bradshaw a letter of appreciation for his past support and his present concern and to include the district’s building needs and costs in the message.
This story was published in the Aug. 16, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.