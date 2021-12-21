Bethlehem, Pa., Dec. 20 —(AP)— The star of Bethlehem, darkened since Pearl harbor, will shine here again this Christmas eve.
From high upon nearby South mountain, the 90-foot man-made constellation will light this peaceful Pennsylvania community — named 204 year ago for the birthplace of the Christ Child.
Already this Christmas city is glistening with almost 10 miles of colored lights, dimmed since 1941.
The electrical-lighted star, which casts its light beams 20 miles and the kaleidoscope of strung lights made “too good an air raid target” in the war days, said Bethlehem officials. They also explained that during the global strife it didn’t seem right for the lights to be all lit up when our boys were out in the darkness fighting for us.”
This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.