Of delightful and impressive character was the beautiful musical program presented yesterday at the Commercial club meeting, by a group of local singers, under the direction of Dr. Paul Johnson, in a number of anthems and other songs appropriate to the Christmas season. Preceding the song program, the Arcadian orchestra gave several instrumental selections of lively character.
The opening number of the Christmas program was the singing by the entire audience of “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” This was followed by a double mixed quartet, with an anthem, and a vocal solo, by Mrs. Geo. C. Campbell. “Silent Night” was sung by a male quartet, composed of Messrs. Paul Johnson, Fred W. Hoefel, H. S. Beach and Whitman Barton, with Mrs. Elsa Peterson Hughes as accompanist. A vocal duet was given by Mrs. Boyd Cornelison and Miss Mona Quilliam, with Mrs. Hughes as accompanist. An anthem was sung by a double mixed quartet, consisting of Mrs. Cornelison, Mrs. Campbell, Miss Quilliam, Mrs. Wm. Thomason, Whitman Barton, P. H. Quilliam, Paul Johnson and Vern Noel, with Mrs. Hughes as accompanist; and the program was concluded by the choral singing of “Come All Ye Faithful.” The occasion was the most interesting and successful of the several annual affairs of the kind that have been given by the Commercial club, and President Harris evidently expressed the general sentiment when he declared that it was an established custom.
Robert A. Foster, who is a visitor from Las Esperanzas, Coahuila, Mexico, formerly a well known resident of Clarkston, was present and spoke briefly, saying that he had long been a member of the club and was always glad to be present at its meetings. He felt that a live commercial club means a live community. He rejoiced in the good prospects of Lewiston and hoped that they would be fully realized, and that the coming year would bring an abundance of good things.
The Attendance.
There was large attendance yesterday, those present including the following: President Loyd Harris, Secretary Mrs. Fred C. Erb, E. H. Myrick of Choteau, Montana, W. F. Myrick, Dr. Susan E. Bruce, Mrs. Ella A. Tedford, Mrs. C. J. Yassar, Oliver Vassar, Mr. and Mrs. John Dill, Robert A. Foster, Mrs. Elsa Petersen Hughes, Mrs. Bernadine Cornelison, Mr. and Mrs. Hal S. Beach, Mrs. A. J. Powell, F. W. Hoefel, G. T. Barton, V. A. Noel, Mr. and Mrs. Geo. C. Campbell, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Thomson, P. H. Quilliam, Miss Mona Quilliam, E. W. Brower, Lester Rush, Carroll Whalen, Art L. Poston, J. Malenil, Glenn Poston, Dr. W. F. McMahan, J. L. Fenton, Dr. S. A. Roe, J. E. Kincaid, R. G. Bailey, H. H. S. Rowell, C. J. Breier, R. P. Getty, L. W. Wright, O. M. Mackey, Rev. L. C. McEwen, Rev. H. N. Dukes, J. J. Layton, C. D. Emahiser, J. C. Fitzpatrick, E. W. Lutz, H. L. Wegner, Joel Jenifer, Ray C. Hyke, Jens Olson, Jas. Harding, H. M. Hoyt, A. J. Copeland, W. C. Brooks, R. C. Hoagland, V. B. Berry, C. E. Berry, Robert Leeper, Fred J. Babcock, G. B. Schweiger, A. H. Diddock.
This story was published in the Dec. 23, 1925, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.