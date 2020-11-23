This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
This evening promises to be another big event for those who are conducting the evangelistic meetings at the local Christian church, when Mrs. Fannie Kellems presents 100 children in a series of questions and answers on the scriptures. The children have been studying under direction of Mrs. Kellems and Mr. Piper has been teaching them songs and keeping them interested in stories and games.
Dr. Kellems will preach immediately after the drill, beginning at 8:15, and will dismiss the audience about 9:15. His sermon will be, “Excuse, or Stalling God.” This, Dr. Kellems says, will probably be one of the best sermons that he will preach during the series of meetings and it is expected that the church will be well filled for this occasion.
The evangelistic party, in company with Rev. and Mrs. N. E. Beach, will spend most of the day in Silcott, where they will visit friends and work in the interest of the revival meeting. They will he entertained at the C. A. Davis home for dinner. Saturday night there will be no services but preparations will be made for the Sunday services.
The Hobab rally promises to be one of the biggest events in the history of the local church. Several features have been outlined for this event and it is expected that much will be accomplished.
A conference of the workers of the congregation was held last night, when plans were outlined for the revival meetings which will be conducted next week.