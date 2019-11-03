Boys and girls of Nez Perce county are better behaved than a year ago and were it not for broken families and irresponsible parents there would be a greatly reduced number of cases before the probate court, according to the annual report compiled yesterday by Probation Officer William Schiller and Probate Judge James A. Ferris and forwarded to the office of Gov. C. Ben Ross.
The depression figured in some of the cases handled for the year ending Oct 1, the probation officer ventured. On this point he said:
“In some instances an extreme effort on the part of parents to provide necessities for the children, causing the father to be away from home much of the time, is the direct cause of delinquencies.”
Less Thieving.
The distinguishing part of the report is the great decrease in the number of larceny cases arising. There were 17 boys and three girls haled into court for this offense, compared to 60 boys and no girls the preceding year. For the year ending Oct. 1, 1930, 34 boys were given a hearing for larceny.
“Watchfulness for the children’s welfare in every stage of their formative life is essential,” Judge Ferris said, “and the improvement noted is a splendid indication that the parents are doing everything possible for their children, and the children responded nobly.”
15 Boys In Court.
A comparison of the reports of the last two years follows:
Number of boys before probate court, in 1932, 15; 1931, 53.
Number of girls before probate court in 1932, 3; 1931, none.
Number of cases settled outside of court, in 1932, 94; 1931, 162.
Number of delinquency cases handled in 1932, 112; 1931, 165.
Variety of Charges.
Charges involved were: Disorderly conduct, boys, 38; girls, 17. In 1931, boys, 53, girls, 17, the same number of girls as a year ago.
Truancy, boys, 14; girls, 3. In 1931, 25 boys and one girl.
Irregular school attendance in 1932, boys, 12, girls, 6; 1931, boys, 15, girls, none.
Larceny, boys, 17; girls, 3. In 1931, boys, 60, girls, none.
Forgery, boys, 2; girls, none. In 1931 no charges were preferred on this account. In 1931 nine boys were investigated as suspected arsonists, but in 1932 none were so charged.
15 Given Paroles.
The following disposition of cases was made:
Paroled, 15, compared to 130 paroled a year ago. Admonished, 88, against 32 a year ago. Committed to state industrial school, six boys and three girls, compared to three boys in 1931.
Commenting on the situation, the probate Judge said:
“The leniency displayed by this office toward minor offenders and an element of sympathy toward victims of the depression, probably accounts for a material falling off in the number of individual cases during the past year.”
This story was published in the Nov. 4, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.