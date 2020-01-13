This story was published in the Jan. 13, 1948, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
It is Chief Joseph Trail by a large majority, secretaries of Lewiston and Clarkston chambers of commerce were informed yesterday in a letter from A. Deasley, chairman of the Tri-State road committee, Joseph, Ore.
At request of the Joseph chamber the Lewiston chamber assisted the Clarkston chamber in conducting a contest for an official name for the highway, Reginald Ouellette, secretary-manager of the Lewiston organization, said yesterday. The road, improved last year, has been known informally as the Tri-State highway, Blue Mountain highway and by some other designations.
“It now is up to local groups to bring pressure on their state highway commissions to have the name confirmed,” Deasley wrote. “We hope to have dedication ceremonies for the route some time this year.”
The Oregon highway department has authorized $50,000 for surfacing, oiling and putting guard rails on the Oregon portion of the route, he said.
Old Nez Perce Route
The highway follows the route used by the Nez Perce Indians, of whom Joseph was one of the greatest chiefs, to travel from their Wallowa valley into Idaho. Archie Phinney, superintendent of the Nez Perce, reservation at Lapwai and himself a member of the tribe, expressed pleasure at the public choice of the name, Ouellette said yesterday.
Through the Clarkston and Lewiston chambers 148 entries were received in the contest and 117 favored the name Chief Joseph Trail, Deasley wrote. Spokane was unanimous in selecting the name. The road committee of the Joseph chamber received and tallied all entries after they were forwarded from the other organizations and announced the final choice.
Others Favor Name
In direct letters to the Joseph committee Dan Taylor and T. W. Campbell, both of Lewiston, also favored the name chosen.
At Orofino C. E. Weston explained the contest to a group of 36 fifth grade children who also voted for the chosen name. Weston’s father, C. R. Weston, lived at Milton at the time of Chief Joseph’s historic campaign and retreat and was one of the government scouts assigned to Indian war duty.
At Wallowa, Ore., the vote was for Nez Perce Trail with Chief Joseph Trail second, Deasley pointed out. However, he wrote, Nez Perce Trail is the name already given highway 10 from Idaho to Montana and therefore ineligible.
From Asotin Lena Wormell Ramsdell suggested the name Hi-Yu highway, supporting her suggestion with poetry. Other names suggested were Chief Joseph’s Paradise Trail, Chief Joseph Crown highway, Scenic Sylvan highway and Switzerland Trail.