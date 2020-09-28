This recipe was published in the Sept. 28, 1956, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Today will begin a four-day stand of the Eastern Washington mobile chest X-ray unit in Asotin County.
Asotin County Tuberculosis Assn., will make its eighth annual effort to find unknown cases of TB in the county.
The aim is to give chest X-rays to every person 15 years of age and older living in the county, according to Mrs. Harry Forge, executive secretary of the county association. The X-ray tests are free.
The mobile unit will be stationed at Anatone this morning and at Asotin this afternoon.
Here Monday
The unit will be available Monday through Wednesday at Clarkston.
Open hours are 8 a.m. to noon at Anatone; 2 to 6 p.m. at Asotin, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. daily at Clarkston.
Locations will be at the schoolhouse at Anatone, in front of the Lions Club in Asotin and near the Washington Water Power Co. office at Clarkston.
Mrs. B. H. Brown will be hostess at Anatone and high school students will keep records.
At Asotin Mrs. Carl Silver and Mrs. Everett Morrow will be hostesses, assisted by Mrs. Vernon Favor, Mrs. Dale Ausman, Mrs. Paul Brooks and Louise Shaner.
Clarkston Jav-C-Ettes will be typists at Clarkston and members of the county TB board will be hostesses.