This story was published in the Jan. 25, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Approximately $165,000 of new wealth rolled into Lewiston yesterday for distribution among wheat farmers of Nez Perce county, representing wheat benefits paid growers for curtailing acreage to assist in offsetting the demoralised of the market and to restore prices.
With 1,203 farmers signing contracts, the average paid each farmer would be $137.50, but in many instances the warrants call for larger amounts.
The news that the warrants had reached the allotment committee at the courthouse was not long in spreading among wheat growers living in the vicinity of Lewiston and others happening to be in the city, and by 5 p.m. about 75 had called and received their checks.
P. J. Miller No. 1.
P. J. Miller, farmer of Tammany, had the distinction of getting the first warrant, and the next four payees in order were: Chambers Mustoe, Southwick; J. D. Richardson, Milrose; Roy Hibbs, Lapwai, and Louis R. Garby, assistant postmaster of Lewiston, owning farm land near Leland.
After the five warrants had been issued there was a steady drift into the county agent’s office by farmers anxious for payment. Henry Crozier, president of the county allotment organization; Harry Stafford, secretary; Wayne Talbott, J. M. Woodward, committee members; County Agent J. W. Thometz and Mrs. William Musselman, clerk in the agent’s office, handled all transactions. Each person receiving a warrant must affix his signature four times.
All warrants for farmers whose names begin with C and a part of those for names commencing with B failed to arrive yesterday but are expected momentarily. It was announced from Washington last week that payments authorized for Nez Perce county totaled $183,984, leaving almost $18,000 yet to come.
$100,000 More In June.
“Members of the county committee handling payments expect a deluge of work Thursday and the indulgence of payees is asked,” Secretary Stafford said last night. He said that the force would be adequate to facilitate matters for those receiving checks, which would be handed out “first come, first served,” which probably will necessitate lines being formed, he said.
Payments at present are based on 20 cents per bushel for curtailed production. Another payment of approximately $100,000 will be made in June after the county committee completes its inspection and authorizes clearance, this amount to about 8 cents a bushel, with a third payment due in fall, the amount being undetermined.
Wheat contracts represented in the payments cover 77,000 acres. Some of the contracts sent from here were possibly found at Washington to not be entitled to benefits for the 1933, but would be included in the 1934 payment, organization officials said.