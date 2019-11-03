“Unless the people of eastern Washington succeed in securing passage of the reapportionment amendment on which they will vote at the election Tuesday, it will give Seattle and King county political power in the state which may prove detrimental to the best interest of the people as a whole,” Weldon Wasem declared at the mid-week luncheon of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
The passage of this measure, he pointed out, will give each county in the state at least one representative in the legislature, which is not true under the present law. “The representatives may be ever so fair,” he said, “but if they are not familiar with the needs of the counties they represent they cannot do so much for their constituents as they can if they are resident voters of the county they represent.”
He advised the members of the chamber to “support this amendment to the fullest extent and see that Asotin county gives it 100 per cent support.”
Defeat Salary Increase.
John F. Worum advised defeat of the amendment that proposes to increase the salaries of the legislators from $300 to $500.
Under the present system, he pointed out, “the legislators serve more from a standpoint of usefulness and honor than for money, and as consequence they enact more constructive laws than would be the case were members serving mostly for pecuniary purposes.”
Deserve Good Pay.
Lee Morris spoke briefly on the affirmative side of the proposed salary increase of the legislators. He said that most candidates were compelled to spend considerable money in canvassing for votes, and that they are entitled to live decently while representing the people of the state.”
He was asked to speak on the affirmative side of this question, this argument not necessarily being his personal opinion.
On Supreme Court.
Willard Romine pointed out the advantages and disadvantages of the amendment that proposes to increase the power of the supreme court.
“The argument against this measure,” he said, “ is that the cost of carrying a case up to the supreme court will be prohibitive to the laboring people giving the man of money the advantages. The argument in favor of the amendment is that the supreme court judges, under the present system, have more than they can handle, making it necessary to appoint more judges and increase the taxation of the people.”
Extend Port Areas.
Dr. Fank Baker pointed out some of the advantages of the amendment making it possible to increase port areas. One, he said, is that the present port embraces about 300 feet, and that it is claimed it should be increased to meet the growing demands of the people. “So far as the people of Asotin county are concerned,” he said, “the increase makes little difference, the only objection being that it creates another bureau which may cost the taxpayers additional money.”
Manufacture Paint.
O. E. Lee, Lewiston, reported that he has established a paint manufacturing plant here which will be ready for operation soon. In looking over the state, he said, he found Clarkston to be one of the few places that apparently is affected the least by the depression. “This, combined with ideal climatic conditions, makes this an ideal place for this industry.”
M. J. Crabb announced then will be a republican rally at the county courthouse this evening at 7:30.
This story was published in the Nov. 4, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.