Chamber Picks Harry Hughes New Secretary

Harry Hughes, Lewiston Orchards, 51-year-old public relations man, yesterday was named managing secretary of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
He will assume his duties Feb. 1, replacing Reginald Ouellette, whose resignation became effective Jan. 1.
During World War II, Hughes served as a colonel in charge or public relations in the Pacific theater. He was on General MacArthur’s staff in the Philippines until 1946. He returned to Lewiston last year after serving his final year of Army duty on the staff of Gen. Mark W. Clark, commanding general of the sixth army at the Presidio at San Francisco.
Home Since 1933
He has maintained a home here for his wife, Marjorie, and 14-year old son, John, at 1920 Grelle St., Lewiston Orchards, since 1933.
Directors chose Hughes yesterday at a closed meeting of the board at the Lewis Clark hotel after deliberating at two former sessions over the qualifications of 20 applicants. Names of other applicants were not released.
“Hughes is a man well qualified for the position,” President Jack Lee said. “Having served with us as vice president during 1937 and 1938, he takes a genuine interest in chamber of commerce affairs. We have confidence in his ability.”
“I am glad to have this chance to ‘play on the team’ for Lewiston and its future development,” he said in accepting the appointment.
This story was published in the Jan. 24, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
