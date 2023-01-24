Chamber Picks Harry Hughes New Secretary

NEW MAN FOR C OF C — Harry Hughes, former army public relations man, is shown here at left with President Jack Lee receiving, his official appointment as managing secretary of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. Directors chose Hughes yesterday from a list of 20 applicants. He served as a vice president with the Lewiston chamber during 1937 and 1938. (Don Heinen Photo.)

Harry Hughes, Lewiston Orchards, 51-year-old public relations man, yesterday was named managing secretary of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.

He will assume his duties Feb. 1, replacing Reginald Ouellette, whose resignation became effective Jan. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you