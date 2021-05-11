The plans of the West Coast Portland Cement company provide for the installation of their cement plant in Lewiston instead of at the company’s properties on the upper Snake river if a satisfactory site for the plant can be secured here. This information has become public as the result of a meeting of the company held last week in Spokane, when James Langan, Idaho agent for the company, and one of the incorporators, was authorized to investigate conditions here relative to securing a plant for the site. Mr. Langan is now devoting his attention to this matter.
The cement company has been working on its plans for several months and now has a force of men engaged in erecting work buildings at the company’s property at Lime Point, just above the mouth of the Grand Ronde and on the Idaho side of the Snake river. The company’s holdings there embrace 600 acres. The decision to install the plant was reached after the most expert opinion had been secured that the material available would make a high class moment. The company’s offices were for a long time maintained at Seattle, citizens of that city being identified with the enterprise, but recently the headquarters were moved to Spokane.
The assembling of the fund for the construction of the plant, which will have an initial capacity of at least 100 barrels daily, has progressed nicely and the company is now to place a steamboat in service to ply between Lewiston and the cement properties.
It had been the original plan to erect the plant at the property, but it now appears to be the view of the company that with the plant here there would be distinct advantages in the matter of power, labor and shipping facilities. With the plans as outlined carried out, the erection of the plant here will be commenced within ninety days.
This story was published in the May 11, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.