Cement Hoppers Arrive On Way To Dworshak Dam

FIRST CEMENT FOR DWORSHAK — This big hopper car, with more than twice the capacity of the usual cement hopper car, was one of two which rolled into Lewiston yesterday en route to Dworshak Dam. Beside it were J. F. McManis (left), Camas Prairie Railroad maintenance supervisor, and Jack Painter, yardmaster. Six more are expected in the next two weeks in an initial shipment from Ideal Cement Co. at Seattle.