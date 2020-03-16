Cement Hoppers Arrive On Way To Dworshak Dam

The first two cars of cement bound for Dworshak dam site reached Lewiston yesterday via Northern Pacific Railway en route to Ahsahka. They were to remain overnight at Camas Prairie Railroad’s east Lewiston yard for shipment up the Clearwater River today.
The cars are part of an initial shipment in eight of the new big hopper cars from the new Seattle plant of Ideal Cement Co. — a firm that a few years ago considered a location in north Clarkston, Northern Pacific officials said they expect the eight hopper cars to roll in and out of Lewiston en route to the damsite in the next two weeks.
The railroad said other cement producers also will supply products for construction of the 693-foot-high gravity dam.
The big new cars have a 100-ton capacity, more than twice that of the usual cement hopper car. In all, 628,800 tons of cement will be used in mixing some seven million cubic yards of concrete for the dam’s construction, If all the rail cars were of 100-ton capacity, this would mean a total of 6,288 cars would move upriver from Lewiston in the next three or four years while the dam is under construction.
Work Progressing
Meanwhile, Robert H. Moore, assistant resident engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers for the Dworshak project, said work at the damsite is progressing toward the first concrete pouring, still some weeks away.
He said the big primary rock crusher in the chamber at Granite Mountain near the damsite was operated on a test basis last Saturday, and processing equipment, on the outside, probably will be tested for operation early next week. Equipment in the chamber crushes rock to six-inch and smaller sizes. The crushed rock is carried on a conveyor belt through a tunnel to the outside where processing equipment separates rock into five distinct sizes. Sand also is made at the exterior site.
This story was published in the March 16, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.