This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Vollmer, Idaho, Nov. 29. — (Special to the Tribune.) — The people of Vollmer are planning an elaborate celebration to be held on the day the first train reaches here over the new railroad now being constructed from Culdesac to this place.
The steel is laid to the Cold Springs crossing, three miles from here, and it is expected the first train will be operated into Vollmer next week. The details of the program have not been completed, but addresses will be made by prominent citizens of the Nez Perce prairie and a general celebration befitting the occasion will be held.
The building of the railroad into the prairie country is estimated to increase the valuation of wheat at least ten cents per bushel aside from opening the market to the hay crop and other products that could not be profitably delivered under former conditions.
Word received from all sections of the prairie indicates the farmers generally will join in the celebration and it is proposed to make it the greatest day in the history of the new town.