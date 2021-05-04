Washington. May 3. —(AP) — In a new move to bring the Civilian Conservation Corps back to its authorized strength of 350,000 Robert Fechner, the director, today directed state enrollment offices to disregard previous quotas and accept any qualified boy from a relief family.
At the same time, Fechner authorized enrollments in eight southern states omitted from the original schedule, while the war department ordered corps area commandants to report on the number of recruits needed to each state.
Estimating that between 30,000 and 35,000 new members would be required, Fechner attributed slowness of enrollments to improving business conditions.
Vacancies also exist for 4,000 war veterans, but Fechner said the reports did not show whether the impending payment of the bonus was one of the reasons.
10,000 More Get Jobs.
In addition to the present 22,000 shortage of junior C.C.C. members, Fechner said another 10,000 or more would leave to take private jobs during the next two weeks. The enlistment period, which began on April 15, was extended until May 15 last week.
Today’s order was the first making it possible to shift enrollees from one state to camps in others.
The eight states in which enlistments were authorized are Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.
An average of 10,500 members have left each month since last July to accept private jobs, Fechner said.
This story was published in the May 4, 1936, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.