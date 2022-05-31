This story was published in the May 31, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
NEW YORK — CBS plans to radically alter its financial dealings with affiliate television stations by charging them fees to carry certain programs, a newspaper reports in today’s editions.
CBS said Saturday that it needs to change its financial arrangements because of low profits and increased competition from cable networks, The New York Times reported.
Anthony Malara, the president of affiliate relations for CBS, said the plan was the most significant change in the economic relationship between a network and its affiliated stations in 25 years.
Opposition to the plan is expected and affiliates might leave for other networks, the newspaper said. But it also noted that networks tend to follow each other when one makes changes in the compensation system.
“NBC is in discussions with its affiliates about compensation,” NBC News spokeswoman Lynn Applebaum told The Associated Press late Saturday. She declined to elaborate. ABC officials did not immediately return a call for comment that was placed after business hours.
Networks typically pay the affiliates to run their shows. But last year CBS cut its compensation to local stations from $150 million to $121 million.
CBS still plans to compensate its affiliate stations, but beginning Jan. 1, the affiliates will have to pay a charge to the network for some shows at a rate depending upon size.
