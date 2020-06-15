New York, June 14. — The ban on dancing recently promulgated by the papal consistory will be interpreted by American priests of the church to prohibit dancing only at entertainments designed to raise funds for churches and which are in charge of priests, it was learned today. The ruling does not bar Catholics as individuals from participating in private dances, nor does it prevent religious nor semi-religious organizations from holding dances, according to the interpretation by the local church authorities.
This story was published in the June 15, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.