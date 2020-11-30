This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1964, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Millions of American Roman Catholics worshiped in the English language Sunday — instead of the time-honored Latin — as a new liturgy for the Mass took effect.
The reaction of both priest and parishioner, generally, was enthusiastic.
“Thank God for the change,” said the Rev. Luke O’Connel of St. Anthony’s Shrine, Boston. “It’s a beautiful, wonderful way to say Mass.
“It’s a terrific social act. The people are now able to see the Mass — see what was hidden before. It’s now a unified Mass.”
In addition to replacing Latin with English, the new liturgy embodies other changes. The priest now faces the congregation as he celebrates the Mass, instead of turning his back. Worshippers take a more active part in prayers, litanies and hymns.
In Atlanta, Ga., a leading Catholic layman, Superior Court Judge Sam P. McKenzie, commented: “The English Mass is a wonderful thing for Catholics married to non-Catholics. When they go to church together it is easier for them to see the common Christian bond.”
The Rev. John McDonough of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta remarked, “Many people left the church smiling, almost bubbling over, you might say. Both old and young showed a renewed, more vigorous interest.”
Some among the nation’s almost 45 million Catholics dissented. “I like the old style better,” one woman said as she left church in Irvington, N.Y.
Others had minor reservations because of unfamiliarity with the new liturgy.