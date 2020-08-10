This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
KELLOGG — The oldest building in the State of Idaho, Cataldo Mission, will be the site of special ceremonies Thursday, the opening day of the four-day Diamond Jubilee at Kellogg.
At that time the mission, located at Cataldo, Idaho, 12 miles west of Kellogg, will be awarded a plaque by the National Park Service designating it a Registered National Historic Landmark.
The plaque will be received by the Most Reverend Sylvester W. Treinen, Bishop of Boise, under whose jurisdiction the Mission is situated.
Deep in the wilderness of the Oregon country, Jesuit missionary fathers in 1848 began construction of the Old Mission of the Sacred Heart, since come to be known as Cataldo Mission.
Built with primitive tools by Coeur d’Alene Indians under the direction of an Italian-born priest, the Mission was completed in 1853 and it became an important symbol of the Jesuit contribution to the settling of the Northwest. Services are held at Cataldo Mission only once each year nowadays, although once it was a bustling place serving the Indians of the surrounding countryside.
The program of the day will include a high Mass starting at 10:30 a.m., a speech by one of the present day Jesuit fathers telling of the part the Cataldo Mission played in the settlement of the Northwest, presentation and unveiling of the bronze plaque by Superintendent William J. Kennedy of Whitman Mission National Historic Site, Walla Walla, representing the National Park Service, followed by a large picnic nearby.
Many Indians and others are expected to attend and everyone is invited.