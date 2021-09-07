This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
To the pounding rhythms of traditional music, Nez Perce tribal members swayed and stepped in shimmering dress.
The dancers took part Saturday afternoon in an exhibition pow wow at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. The event was linked to a pow wow and stickgame tournament at the Clearwater River Casino east of Lewiston.
The two events jointly celebrated the longstanding tradition of the annual Roundup, now in its 63rd year, and the one-year anniversary of the tribal casino.
Many of the dancers at Saturday’s exhibition participated in contests during the weekend at the pow wow at the casino.
Cassandra Kipp, one of the pow wow organizers, said about 300 people signed up to participate in dance contests.
In addition, 11 teams of from two to six members signed up to compete in traditional stickgames.
Lewiston Roundup Association directors have praised the support of the Clearwater River Casino, which has become a major rodeo sponsor.
The casino contributed $4,500 this year, which will help raise the rodeo’s total purse for cowboy prize money to more than $100,000.
The pow wow at the casino continues today, beginning with an 11:30 a.m. feast featuring huckleberry recipes.
The final grand entry is scheduled at 1:30 p.m., followed at 1:45 p.m. inter-tribal and teen dance competitions. At 3 p.m., the boys and girls all-around finals in the traditional category are set. At 4 p.m., more inter-tribal dancing is scheduled along with team dancing.
Adult finals and men’s round bustle will begin at 5 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by social dances and the finals the hand drum contest.
The event is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. with the announcement of winners in all categories.