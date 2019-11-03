The drive for funds, clothing and supplies for the community chest was begun in Clarkston yesterday when more than two dozen workers were in the field, under the direction of A. W. Wilson, chairman. In a statement last night, Mr. Wilson said reports had been coming to him that solicitors were having “fair success.”
Many of the solicitors had not finished their districts in time to report last night. Those who reported said people who could not give money were liberal with supplies of clothing, fruit and vegetables.
Members of Fred F. LeFrancis post, V. F. W., have consented to collect produce which will be stored at the S. T. Ramsey building. All who are to give supplies are requested by Mr. Wilson to have them ready by Monday morning so that the men doing the collecting will not be detained. Anyone wishing other assistance in moving supplies is asked to call Mr. Wilson, phone 977-J.
All supplies to be donated by Clarkston Heights people are to be taken to the grange hall where they will be picked up.
List of Solicitors.
The solicitors who are working in the cirt limits are August Peterson, Mrs. Weldon Wasem, T. W. Lukins, Mrs. Lester Hoohler, Mrs. William Kramer, Mrs. Joseph Temby, James Tyler, Mrs. Gertrude Bershaw, Ralph Lieb, Mrs. Robert Kidwell, Willard Romine.
The solicitors in west Clarkston are E. C. Pyne, Mrs. A. Paige, J. C. Raaberg, Ed Willebrand, Mrs. Monte Crippen, Mrs. Harley Tucker, William Fehr, Mrs. L. B. Stockslager, Mrs. Sam Boudrye. In south Clarkston are Mr. and Mrs. Arthur N. Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Wood, H. Lynn Tuttle is in charge of soliciting on Clarkston Heights.
This story was published in the Nov. 4, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.