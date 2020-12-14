This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1914, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, Dec. 13. — The Carnegie endowment, for International peace announced tonight that it would this week begin a campaign for the better understanding of international relations by sending bodies of college graduates to the leading colleges of the country to organize International policy clubs.
These clubs will study the fundamental causes of the European war, with a view to determining what political reconstruction is necessary if a repetition is to be averted, according to the announcement made by Dr. George Nasmith of Harvard University.
Dr. Nasmith was one of a group of Americans who last summer attending a school of international polity in England.
“We are not a group of peace hustlers,” said Dr. Nasmith. “We want to get the American student to make inquiry into the deep causes of the war, not the advantages of peace. We want to try to discover whether these causes are inevitable or preventable and to make the inquiry in a scientific manner”
Besides the American experts the Carnegie endowment has invited English and German exports to make a tour of clubs at universities in this country.