This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1914, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
To the Northwest Livestock Association:
On the eve of my departure from Moscow and the northwest to take up the duties of my new position in the Oklahoma Agricultural college and experiment station, I received an urgent request from The Tribune for a brief letter for publication on the occasion of the opening of your annual stock show and sale.
It is with great pleasure that I avail myself of this opportunity of addressing the many friends and associates in the livestock industry in the northwest. The five years that we have been associated in this work together have been epochal in many ways. During that time the Northwest Livestock association has been born and grown to full man’s size with a substantial and commodious home of its own. This in itself is unique and unprecedented and illustrates the initiative and resourcefulness of the stockmen of the northwest. During this time also, the Portland livestock and dairy show has been established and out of these two there has been developed a spirit of progression and enterprise in livestock, breeding and feeding that has never been equalled on this continent, in my opinion.
Stockmen of the northwest have risen most nobly to meet their opportunity. In all great enterprises or movements, however, there comes a critical time when it becomes necessary to readjust and rearrange plans and policies in order to properly meet existing conditions. This critical period has now arrived in the life of our association. It has grown so rapidly and expanded into so many new and useful lines that it has taxed the energies and finances of its parents and adopted guardian to keep it fed, clothed and housed. None who were present at its first or its succeeding birthdays for two years, could foresee the nature and character of its growth and development. Changed conditions and new ideals and policies require new methods and a modified organization in order to insure success. The Northwest Livestock association, I believe, is now and may continue to be the most potent factor in upbuilding the livestock industry of the great northwest. Its greatest need at this time is a thoroughly efficient, energetic, self-sacrificing and magnetic secretary-manager. Personal politics and personal ambition to use the association for selfish gratification must be stamped out of the organization at once if it is to live and prosper. Big, unselfish men, who are interested in tho industry and willing and able to give both time and money in its service are the men to choose for its board of directors and officers.
The city of Lewiston should be recognized as the home of the organization and the headquarters of its secretary and manager. The association should publish a monthly, a semi-monthly, or far better still, a weekly stockmen’s paper for its members alone. This, I believe, would do much to bind the members together and multiply the association’s usefulness. Such a publication could easily be made self-supporting, for it would be the best advertising medium in the west.
Now, my friends, I must not close this letter without availing myself of the opportunity of thanking you one and all, both individually and collectively for many kindnesses and favors shown me during the past five years. My labors among you for the up-building of the agricultural and livestock interests has been a labor of love, therefore thoroughly enjoyable, No one will ever know how hard it was for me to sever my official relations with you. I can assure you it was not dictated from any desire on my part to leave the northwest. If by leaving the University of Idaho, I will have called the attention of the people of that state to the danger that threatens her institutions from the ill-conceived and half-baked plans promulgated in their behalf by “time servers and men-pleasers,” the sacrifice I have made in severing my connection will not have been in vain.
Sincerely yours,
W. L. CARLYLE.