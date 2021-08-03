Idaho’s two U. S. senators have promised to make every effort to attend a barbecue Aug. 25 to boost completion of the Lewis & Clark Highway, J.J. Church, chairman of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Highway Committee, said yesterday.
Neither Sen. Henry Dworshak (R) nor Sen. Frank Church (D) now plans to take part in a two-day pack trip over the unfinished Lolo Pass portion of the highway. Both plan to attend the barbecue at Boulder Flat on the Lochsa River if Congress recesses in time.
Church said a committee representative who called three senators from the Northwest yesterday to follow up on the Chamber’s invitations got this information:
Recess Date A Factor
Dworshak: “I will plan to attend the barbecue certainly if Congress has recessed in time and if it is at all possible. The present work load in the Senate — with sessions lasting far into the night — makes it impossible to estimate very clearly when the job can be finished. However, I am hoping that I will be there and I will call the chief of the U. S. Forest Service and the director of the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads to reinforce the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce invitation to them to attend.”
John Carver, administrative assistant to Senator Church: “Until the vote was taken on the jury trial amendment to the civil rights bill, the odds were strongly against Congress being recessed in time for the celebration. Now, however, it looks like a 50-50 chance that the work will be done by then. If it is at all possible, I know that Frank will be out there. I’ll be pulling for it, too. I want to take the horseback ride across the pass myself.”
Sen. Richard L. Neuberger (D- Ore): “Much as I would like to take part in this celebration, I am sure that I will be unable to attend. Regardless of when Congress recesses, I plan to stay in Washington until sometime in September and clean up my work here before I go to Oregon. Then I will stay out there all summer. I’d like very much to go over again that wonderful route which I’ve written and talked about so much, but I just can’t do it this year. However, I’ll certainly be working for the rapid completion of the highway.”
The Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with various other groups, is sponsoring a trek from the Missoula to the Idaho side of the mountains to help focus attention on the short distance still remaining to complete the highway. Members of Congress and governors of seven states have been invited to the trek or the barbecue to be held at the end of the horseback ride.
This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1957, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.