This story was published in the June 22, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Lewiston people can now subscribe for United States bonds in quantities to suit their most extravagant desires. Postmaster Kress has received blanks from the treasury department, giving detailed information as to how to subscribe for a part of the $200,000,000 new bond issue and will furnish those interested with any information desired.
The bonds can be subscribed for amounts ranging from $20 to $10,000. The bonds will bear three per cent interest payable annually and run twenty years, although the government reserves the privilege to redeem them in ten years. Subscriptions for the bonds will close July 14th. The delivery of the bonds will be made in installments as payment in all cases must be made in full as the bonds are taken. A two per cent deposit must accompany the application. The bonds will be dated August 1, 1898, and they will be forwarded to subscribers at the address designated by them free of expense for transportation as soon after that date as possible. The bonds will be accompanied by a check for the amount of interest due the subscriber at the rate of three per cent from the date of his payment to August 1, 1898.
For the mutual convenience of subscribers and the department, a blank form letter to accompany remittances has been prepared as follows:
Secretary of the Treasury. Sir I hereby subscribe for ............ dollars (*......) of the ..............(Coupon or registered)........ three per cent bonds authorized by the act to provide ways and means to meet war expenditures, and enclosed herewith, as a deposit of two per cent of my subscription, ............ dollars ($......) in......... (Cash or certified check)........ and I hereby promise to pay for the bonds allotted to me in accordance with the terms of the circular No. 101 of the treasury department, dated June 13, 1898.
Name..............
A circular issued by the department says in part:
“United States bonds are recognized as the most secure and stable form of obligation that investors can hold. They are attractive, not only because of the absolute security offered, but because there is at all times a public market for them on which holders can quickly sell; and they also offer the most desirable form of collateral if the holder wishes to secure a temporary loan. The fact that United States bonds are not subject to taxes of any character — federal, state or municipal — is a valuable feature of that form of investment.”