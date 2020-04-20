CALL FOR BIDS ON NEW SCHOOL

This story was published in the April 20, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Bids will be received and opened at 2 p.m. May 28, for Lewiston’s new quarter million dollar senior high school building, it was announced last evening by the Architect Curtis Richardson, the school board of Independent District No. 1 of Lewiston, having approved the plans and specifications upon which Mr. Richardson has been working since the first of the year. The contract, when awarded, will call for the completion of the structure by January 1, 1928.
The general plans for the building will be ready to turn over to contractors who expect to submit proposals by Monday, April 25, Mr. Richardson stated last evening and about a week later the mechanical plans will be out. Plans for the Lewiston Orchards addition and improvements will be completed by June 1, according to the present schedule and a separate contract awarded later.
The structure will be one of the finest high school buildings in the Inland Empire region, being the first in the west to embody as a central unit the combined auditorium and gymnasium on the enlarged plan. The stage of the auditorium, 50 by 80 feet, is the gymnasium and the main floor and balcony of the auditorium seats 1,250 people, giving it the largest seating capacity of any auditorium in the city.
The frontage of the building totals 204 feet, and at the widest place the structure will be 175. The site for the new senior high school is the block just west of the present high school building between Ninth and Tenth avenues and Eleventh and Twelfth streets. The building will occupy almost the entire block.
The construction will be reinforced concrete and brick with Pre-caste stone trimmings. All passage ways will be fire-proof, the halls, stairs and corridors being of concrete composition.
Separate bids will be received at the time the general contract is let for plumbing, heating and ventilation; electric wiring, finish hardware, Pre-caste stone, blackboard (slate or composition), composition floors on corridors and inside stairways; and acoustical treatment in auditorium.
At the bond election held the first part of December last year $275,000 was voted for the new high school building and the improvement of the Lewiston Orchards school, $25,000 being designated for the latter. The bonds passed by a large majority.
With the completion date set at the first of the year the successful contractor will no doubt begin excavation operations the Monday after the bids are let. This means that work will be under way on the new school well before the first of June. This will give sufficient time for the completion of the superstructure before bad weather in the fall and that the interior finishing can be done during November and December.
According to this plan the senior high school will move into its new for the second semester next term.