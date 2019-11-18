This story was published in the Nov. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Collection of the hog processing tax has necessitated the keeping of records by all markets, hotels, stores, restaurants, hospitals, clubs and similar establishments, of all dressed pork purchases during each calendar month beginning Nov. 1, according to instructions received at Lewiston from John R. Viley of Boise, internal revenue collector.
Markets will continue also to include in their returns all hogs slaughtered by them, as these new regulations tend only to exempt the individual producer or feeder of hogs who slaughters them and sells the dressed product, not directly to the consumer. If the individual producer or feeder slaughters hogs and sells the dressed meat directly to the consumer, he will be liable for returns and tax.
The first return of tax under these new regulations will cover the period November 1 to November 30, and should be filed in time to reach the office of the collector of internal revenue, Boise, not later than Dec. 31.
Effective Nov. 1, new regulations have been prescribed by the secretary of agriculture in connection with the hog processing tax. Heretofore, if a farmer-producer or feeder of hogs slaughtered them and sold the dressed product to a meat market or store for resale, he was liable for the filing of returns and payment of tax. He was only exempt from tax on the first 300 pounds of dressed products sold, provided he was the producer of the hogs.
The new regulations now provide that a person (regardless of whether he is the producer of the hogs or whether he bought them and fattened them for market) who slaughters hogs and sells the dressed product to any person, store or market for the purpose of reselling or rehandling or otherwise preparing such products for market, is not subject to the filing of processing tax returns and payment of tax. Neither is he liable if he sells the dressed products to any restaurant, hotel, club or similar establishment.
In such case, the market, store, hotel, restaurant, hospital, club or similar establishment receiving the dressed product is now considered to be the first domestic processor of the hogs, and, as such, should file monthly returns and pay the processing tax.