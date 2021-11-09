This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The way was paved here last night for the proper maintenance of Clarkston’s streets in the future through the purchase of a Russell grader and scarifier by the city council at a cost of $2,950.
The machine is to be equipped with a 20-K Cletrac power motor, 10-foot blade, cab, curtains and other necessary machinery, according to the plans and specifications set forth in the contract.
One of the conditions under which the machinery is to be purchased is that it must be demonstrated to the satisfaction of the council before it will be accepted, this part of the program to be conducted immediately.
Other bids placed were by the Galleon Co., Spokane, for $3,662; Austen Westener, Portland, $3,185; Adams Machine Co., Portland, $3,390.
The machinery purchased is a one-man outfit, it being the opinion of members of the council that a saving of several hundred dollars may be effected in the way of labor.
The street improvement program is to start just as soon as a suitable demonstration has been made and the machinery properly transferred to the city.