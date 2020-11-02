This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1940, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Asotin, Nov. 1. — A United States army purchasing commission will reach Clarkston late this month to buy riding horses for military purposes, according to word received here yesterday by County Agent Cecil R. Bond from Maj. F. W. Koester, quartermaster corps, San Diego. A location will be selected in Clarkston for the showing of horses to the commission.
County Agent Bond said the region covered by the commission embraces Washington, Oregon, California and southwestern states. An inquiry will be sent to the commission to determine if horses will be accepted from Idaho farmers and stockmen, Bond said.
According to announcement from Major Koester, geldings from four to eight years and weighing 1,000 to 2,000 pounds, will be eligible. Other requirements include good riding qualities and the absence of curly hocks, spavin, crooked legs and feet and other abnormalities. The animals must be in healthy condition and not drafty.
Horses will be shown under saddle and will be led to a platform for viewing by the commission. From $150 to $175 will be paid for accepted animals.