This story was published in the May 31, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
LOS ANGELES — It’s Bugs vs. Mickey, coming to a mall near you.
In a competition between two of the nation’s entertainment giants, Warner Bros. is taking on Walt Disney Co. — except this time, the battle involves sweatshirts, stuffed animals and figurines of all types.
Both Warner and Disney retail stores are employing Hollywood glitz and high- tech fixtures in enticing the kind of middle-income consumer who frequents shopping malls.
And as Porky Pig might say, that’s not all folks.
Burbank, Calif.-based Disney, which opened its first mall outlet in 1987, has the jump on its rival, with 140 stores, and plans to open 35 more in the United States and 15 overseas this year.
Warner, a Burbank-based arm of Time Warner Inc., announced plans in January to add 10 to 15 retail outlets this year to its first five, located at Beverly Center in Los Angeles and at malls in Nevada, Illinois, Connecticut and Virginia. The first opened in September.
“(Disney) has the edge because it has been around for many, many years,” said Kurt Barnard, publisher of Retail Marketing Report in New York. “There’s the theme park and of course the Disney mystique, which is a powerful marketing force.”
Warner may do very well, Barnard said, but “I don’t believe Disney is quaking in its shoes.”
Other retail experts agree. “There’s room for a lot more fun stuff” in the malls, said Dan Paul, president of Retail Merchandising Service Automation Inc., a Riverside, Calif. retail consulting firm.
Warner and Disney stores bring excitement into shopping, he said. “That’s what’s going to take retail back up.”
For example, Warner’s new 8,200-square-foot store in a Las Vegas mall features Roman architecture with towering Bugs Bunny, Sylvester and Daffy Duck figures. A 16-screen video wall shows trailers of “Batman Returns,” “Lethal Weapon 3” and other Warner Bros. films.
At Disney stores, video monitors show movies and sing-a-long clips. “Plush mountain,” a feature in every store, is a tall stack of stuffed toys.
Both companies say business has been good, even in the midst of a nagging recession.
Annual sales at a Disney store average about $500 to $600 a square feet, company spokesman Chuck Champlin said, three times the national average for retail mall space.
Warner spokeswoman Karine Joret said that the stores have been very successful. Sales per square foot were 50 percent above mall averages, according to a company statement. Joret refused to release details.
Despite similar themes, the two chains appeal to somewhat different audiences.
Warner products appeal to an older crowd, one that can better appreciate the wise-guy humor of its cartoon characters. The decor of the Las Vegas outlet, for instance, features 6-foot-tall Elmer Fudd and Brunhild Bugs fiberglass props in a scene from “What’s Opera, Doc?” — a Wagnerian takeoff.
A Warner Bros. survey found that adults comprise 80 percent of its consumers.