Jim Zimmerman, formerly with Yakima of the Western International league and now with the Tacoma ice hockey club, has been hired as trainer and bus driver by the Lewiston Broncos, Business Manager Bill Leuschel announced yesterday.
Zimmerman, who has five years’ experience as an athletic trainer, will arrive here March 21, Leuschel said. He will pilot the Broncos’ bus, newly acquired former Northern Idaho College of Education vehicle, to the club’s spring training site at Porterville, Calif., March 22.
About ten players are expected to be on hand to make the trip with Zimmerman, Leuschel said.
The club’s exhibition game schedule is “lining up,” Leuschel said. Five games have been signed for the pre-season slate, including one with Tri-City of the Willy league. The Broncs will play about ten exhibition games, starting April 2.
This story was published in the Feb. 22, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.