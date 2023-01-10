An agreement to raze the 18th street bridge after a new span was erected was “put in writing” in 1944, City Engineer W. P. Hughes told the city council last night.
Petitions have been circulated asking that the old bridge be retained after the new span is completed in 1951. No representatives of this faction appeared at the meeting last night. Steve Spengler has been spokesman for those circulating the petitions.
Hughes said the agreement was signed after a meeting here Feb. 9, 1949, between representatives of the army engineers, the Northern Pacific railway, the Union Pacific railroad, Potlatch Forests, Inc. and the city. V. R. Clements was mayor at the time, Hughes said.
In State’s Hands
“The whole thing is now in the hands of the state highway department,” Hughes declared.
“Our agreement with the engineers, which is in writing was that ‘all parts of the bridge will be torn down to the natural river bottom within 90 days after the new bridge is completed.’ ”
“If this agreement is fought, it might jeopardize future appropriations,” Hughes asserted.
“Where can these petitions be sent after they are circulated at Lewiston?” Water Commissioner E. B. (Andy) Anderson asked Hughes.
“To the state highway department,” Hughes replied.
Police Commissioner Elmer Heitmann asked how much it would cost to keep the bridge for foot traffic.
“I’d have to make an estimate of that,” Hughes answered.
He said the city has “spent $20,000 during the last nine or 10 years to maintain the old bridge. We spent $1,000 on piers last summer. One was undermined and we had to bolster it.”
The petitions, which are addressed to the city council, charged “a city should not confine itself to one bridge across a river to carry city traffic, north, east and south.”
Last week, Hughes furnished two reasons against retaining the old span: Railroads operating into Lewiston advanced a portion of the new bridge funds with the understanding the 18th street railroad crossing would be eliminated; the bridge will prevent navigation of the Clearwater beyond 18th street upon completion of four multiple-purpose dams by the army engineers on the lower Snake river.
This story was published in the Jan. 10, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.