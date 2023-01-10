An agreement to raze the 18th street bridge after a new span was erected was “put in writing” in 1944, City Engineer W. P. Hughes told the city council last night.

Petitions have been circulated asking that the old bridge be retained after the new span is completed in 1951. No representatives of this faction appeared at the meeting last night. Steve Spengler has been spokesman for those circulating the petitions.

Tags

Recommended for you