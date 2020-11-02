This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1940, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
“Nez Perce county republicans will wind up the campaign tonight when the final rally at the Lewis-Clark ballroom will feature Ralph O. Brewster, S. S. senator-elect from Maine, as the principal speaker,” said Chairman Grover C. Sorey last night.
“Brewster of Dexter, Maine, has held virtually every high elective office in his state. He has been a state representative, state senator, governor, member of congress, and this year he was elected to the United States senate.
“He was born at Dexter Feb. 22, 1888. He received his A. B. degree from Bowdoin college in 1909, his LL. B. from Harvard in 1913, and his LL. D. from the University of Maine in 1928. He was counsel for the Chapman National bank from 1914 to 1925. He was a member of the Maine house of representatives from 1917 to 1919 and again from 1921 to 1923. From 1923 to 1925, he was a member of the Maine senate and served two terms as governor, from 1925 to 1929. In 1925, 1926 and 1927, he was chairman of the executive committee of the governors’ conference. He has been a member of congress since 1935.
“He was a member of the national guard in 1917, was advanced to the rank of captain, then to regimental adjutant. He waived exemption and entered the Central O. T. S. at Camp Zachary Taylor and served there until the end of the World war.
“Senator Brewster was married in 1915 to Miss Dorothy Foss of Portland, Maine, and they have one son, Charles F., 24.”
Brewster addressed a crowd at the Portland auditorium last night, according to word received by Chairman Sorey, and will leave Portland this morning by plane for Pendleton and then come to Lewiston by stage.