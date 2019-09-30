This story was published in the Sept. 30, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Portland, Me., Sept. 29. — A life preserver marked “Bremen” the name of the German submarine freighter which has been generally expected to arrive at some Atlantic coast port for the past week or more, was picked up on the oceanside of Cape Elizabeth today.
The name “Bremen” was stenciled in black letters two inches high on both sides of the buoy.
On one side of the canvas covering was printed a small crown. Over this were the words “Shutz-Marke,” meaning patented or trademark. Beneath are the words “V-Epping-Hoven, Willhelms-haven.” This indicated apparently the name of the maker.
The preserver seemed to be new and apparently had not been in the water a great length of time. It was stained with oil.
An officer of the coast guard cutter service who examined the buoy said that if the preserver had been thrown overboard by someone who thought to play a practical joke, he had done a very good job.
The preserver was well made and the lettering add the ink were of the best quality.
The buoy was picked up at a small place known as Maiden Cove by a 10-year-old lad, Frederick L. Lakeman of Westbrook.
A number of other persons were nearby at the time and saw the boy pick up the object from the beach near the water’s edge.
The buoy later was taken to a newspaper office, where it was photographed and examined by many seafaring men.
Owners Not Disturbed.
New London, Sept. 29. — Officials of the Eastern Forwarding company, American agents for the German line of submarine merchantmen, were undisturbed tonight over the report that a life preserver marked “Bremen” had been picked up off the Maine, coast. When asked if the preserver might have belonged to the long-expected submarine, Captain F. Hinsch said:
“Impossible.” He added that it was unlikely that the Bremen’s preservers would be marked in the manner of the one found.
Claim Submarine Sighted.
Westerly, R. I., Sept. 29. — A fisherman at Pleasant view, near Watch Hill, overlooking Long Island sound, reported tonight that he had seen with his marine glass a large submarine proceeding in the direction of New London, where the German submarine Bremen has been expected for more than a week. She was then 25 miles east of New London and showed on her mast a bright white light above a green light. These lights, according to the observer, were the ones he had been told by Captain Robinson of the tug Westerly would be carried by the German submarine, which the tug some days ago had been ordered to look for.
The submarine was unaccompanied and displayed no flag.
No Such Craft Reported.
New London, Conn., Sept. 29. — No submarine had been seen in the waters adjacent to New London at a late hour tonight. Officials of the Eastern Forwarding company at the T. A. Scott Wrecking company, agents in this country for the German line of undersea merchantmen, claimed they had no knowledge of the early approach of a German submarine.
Interned German Liners Moved.
Norfolk, Va., Sept. 29. — The interned German auxiliary cruisers Kron Prinz Wilhelm, towed by five tugs, and Prinz Eitel Fredrich, under steam, left the Norfolk navy yard early today for Philadelphia, where they are to be laid up for the remainder of the war.
A squadron of American battleships waited off the Virginia capes to escort the cruisers up the coast and serve the double purpose of preventing their escape and guarding against interference by allied warships.