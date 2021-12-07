This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ownership of the Milwaukee Braves formally changed hands Thursday, with control passing from Lou Perini’s National League Baseball Club of Milwaukee to the successor corporation formed by a Midwest syndicate, the Milwaukee Braves, Inc.
Sale of the ball club to the group headed by William C. Bartholomay and Thomas A. Reynolds Jr. was announced by Perini Nov. 16. The Framingham, Mass., contractor who brought the Braves to Milwaukee in 1953 and gave up 90 per cent of his stock for $5½ million.