Boys’ Clubs Called An Answer To Problems Of Delinquency

CRIME FIGHTER — Donald L. Santy, executive director of the Portland Boys Club, spoke at the annual meeting of the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club last night on juvenile delinquency and how it can be fought with organized sports and craft programs. Listening (left to right) are Boys Club President Frank W. Sullivan, (face partly hidden), Vice President Dr. William C. Mannschreck; Mrs. Mannschreck; Treasurer Dwayne Keller and Mrs. Keller.