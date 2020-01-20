Boys’ Clubs Called An Answer To Problems Of Delinquency

This story was published in the Jan. 20, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A list of eight common causes leading to juvenile crime and a look at the typical delinquent was presented at the annual meeting of Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club directors by a Portland man who believes he has some answers to the problem.
He is Donald L, Santy, executive director of the Portland Boys Club, a two-year-old organization he said is growing by bounds. His remarks followed a dinner at the Hotel Lewis-Clark and business meeting where 10 new directors were named to the Lewiston group and three were re-elected. The terms are for two years.
Re-elected were John Evans, Leo Minnette and Ernie Snider. Elected were Gordon Davenport, Frank W. Helmsworth, Dr, D. W, Henry, Edward Leffler, E. W. Mayer, Eugene Auer, Roger Adams, Leroy Nick, H. R. MacKinnon and Charles Hathaway.
Describing the typical delinquent as a youth who desires independence and resists anybody who attempts to direct or steer his conduct, Santy said boys’ clubs are the “greatest attraction to the type of boy who sorely needs ‘a club of his own.’
“Referral agencies recognize the boys’ club as a natural for a boy with excess energy and a grudge against society. They know that once in and active, he may come around to the boys’ club idea of juvenile decency.
The noise and organized confusion of the average club, with all the boys involved in their own interests and going in their own direction, appeal to him. It gives him a sense of privacy — just as a big city gives a person privacy as a small entity in a busy surrounding.”
Santy listed eight factors he said generally accepted as contributing to juvenile crime.
They are absence of a parent in the home; loss of parental control; adult social problems; failure of social agencies to reach the hard to reach; parents bribing their children with cars; lack of vocational training in schools; lack of counselors; and movies and literature.
Emotional Not Logical
“The thing that makes this whole problem so incomprehensible,” Santy said, “is that the human being is primarily emotional, not logical. His behavior is understandable only in terms of needs, values and attitudes.”
At Lewiston the problem is being met with a craft and sports program that is expanding each year, said Lewiston Boys Club President Frank W. Sullivan, who presented the 1960 “Progress report.”
The program includes little league football, in which 176 boys participated last fall, compared with 114 in 1959; a basketball league of 18 teams; a summer camp at Soldiers Meadow; a softball program, and a craft program.
“Most important of all is the club facility itself,” Sullivan said. “This provides a place to go for all the boys in the community. Daily attendance during 1960 was 142 boys per day. For many the club is a second home.”
Looking to the future, Sullivan said, “The membership of the Lewiston Boys Club represents over half the boys aged 8 to 18 in the city. We hope that in 1961 an Orchards boys’ club and perhaps a Clarkston boys’ club can be established to serve the 2,000 boys in those areas who at present have no youth facility or program. With adult support from the communities, these programs can be realized.”