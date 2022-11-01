This story was published in the Nov. 1, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
Lewiston Boys Club board members Thursday night authorized the purchase of fluorescent lights for the club’s lobby and investigated the possibilities of acquiring bleachers for the gymnasium.
A basketball clinic for grade school and junior high school boys will be held Monday through Thursday at the club gymnasium. Instructors will be Wesley Lathan and Dwight Church, Lewiston High School basketball coaches, high school varsity basketball team members and Louis Ellis, Lewiston Junior High School basketball coach. Lew Smith, club director, said all boys who wish to play in the club’s league games are expected to take part in the clinic.
An average of 25 participate in the Saturday tournaments, Smith reported. The boxing team of 12 is under the direction of Dwight Adamson. The daily shop classes are attended by an average of 30.
Twelve boys have signed up for a photography class which will begin this week and meet Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7-9. Tom Way, Lewiston High School student, will be the instructor.
The Boys Club will jointly sponsor a hula hoop contest with the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce and radio station KOZE this morning at 10, at Preston Ave. and 5th St., Lewiston Orchards.
