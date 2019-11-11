This story was published in the Nov. 11, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Last night’s Clearwater District Boy Scout Council meeting proved to be a minor victory celebration for the district in regard to Boy Scout membership, according to Donald K. Chilcote, district executive.
At the end of October, 1965, there were 980 boys in scouting in the district. This year membership has been running behind last year’s total since January. But at the end of October there were 1,009 Scouts in the district.
The group’s goal is 1,180 boys by the end of December.
Council President Frank Johnson of Pullman hailed the Clearwater District as the hub of scouting in the Lewis-Clark Council. Johnson pointed to growth he said is coming in the future and challenged the group to be prepared to face that growth by offering scouting to the incoming boys.
There are two major concerns of the group, according to Johnson. They are securing enough finances to meet needs and providing for camping and other facilities for boys now and 40 years in the future.
One of the goals of the Clearwater District is to have every boy in scouting in this district attend the World Boy Scout Jamboree Aug. 1-9, 1967, at Farragut State Park.
On Nov. 29 there will be a dinner and court of honor at the Elks Temple for all Boy Scouts and their parents in the Clearwater District.