General lowering of age requirements for Boy Scout membership will become effective Sept. 1, J. Harry Lucas, president of the Lewis-Clark scout council told an interim committee meeting of the council executive board yesterday.
Lucas recently returned from the national Boy Scout council meeting at Boston. The national council approved lowering of Cub Scout entrance age from 9 to 8 years, Boy Scout age from 12 to 11, and Senior Scout age from 15 to 14. Lucas told the interim committee the national council stressed wider participation, training and recognition of volunteer scout workers.
Meeting at the Bollinger hotel, the committee made five recommendations for approval at the council board of directors meeting June 15 at Pierce. Joe Fox, council finance chairman, reported $11,000 has been received from a finance campaign toward the 1949 council budget of $20,843.
Recommendations included the following: Approval of the dates of July 10 to 31 for summer camp at Lake Waha and Camp Grizzly, Potlatch; immediate replacing with a temporary structure for the 26-foot bridge over Lake Waha creek leading to the Waha camp, in charge of Harry Rooney and S. C. Skillern, executive board members; approval of attendance by Zack Russell, Pullman, and David Coulter, Kendrick, at the Boy Scout aquatic school of the Portland area council camp; and a $2,000 increase of the Waha camp insurance to $7,000.
Stanley Hawkins, New York City, representative of the Boy Scout national engineering service, presented his safety, sanitation and health recommendations for the operation of the Waha camp. Hawkins inspected the camp yesterday morning with Harry Michelsen, Lewis-Clark council executive.
Hawkins and Michelsen last night were at Pomeroy to aid in the reorganization of the Pomeroy. Boy Scout troop committee.
This story was published in the June 8, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.