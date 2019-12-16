MOSCOW — The possibility of a compromise plan for the Bovill-Elk River recreational trail disintegrated Friday. The plan itself is still alive — barely.
The Latah County commissioners were hosts at a meeting attended by representatives of all major groups involved, primarily the recreationalists and the adjacent landowners, and county prosecutor William Hamlett.
Moscow Attorney Jesse Trentadve, who is representing the approximately half dozen adjacent private landowners, told the commissioners that there is no room for compromise on the question of whether motorized vehicles will be allowed on the trail.
The proposed trail covers a 23-mile railroad right of way being sold by the Milwaukee Road.
The proposal calls for the land to be purchased with $100,000 in federal and state funds, and for the title to be turned over to the county. But the regulations governing the use of the funds require that the trail be a year-round, multi-use project, including motorized vehicles such as snowmobiles and motorcycles.
County Commissioners Gary Morris of Potlatch and Everett Hagen of Deary said earlier this month that they could not support the plan unless a compromise was reached, but Friday they seemed to shy away from that position.
After almost two hours of discussion, the commissioners decided to hold another meeting next week to try again.
Trentadve made it clear that if the project is approved he will take the issue to court. “The lines have been drawn,” he told Morris. “At an earlier time it might have been different, but it’s too late for compromise now.”
“You’re going to go to court any way you go,” Ed Brosten of Potlatch, a member of a horse riders organization, warned the commissioners.
Trentadve outlined at least one possible basis for a legal challenge. The area is zoned for forest-recreational use, a zone that doesn’t allow for persistent motorized trail vehicle use. Nor does any other zone.
The county would thus either have to change the zoning ordinance or apply for a conditional use permit from itself.
That would raise some conflict of interest problems, and Hamlett agreed that a court would probably have to decide the question.
Because federal funds are being used, a federal environmental impact statement may also be required.
The railroad, which is bankrupt, owes about $4,000 in back taxes to the county, which would have to be paid before any sale could take place.
If the county does not purchase the land, the area landowners would probably get a chance to buy the land from the railroad.
This story was published in the Dec. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.