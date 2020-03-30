This story was published in the March 30, 1899, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Two important real estate deals were made yesterday. George Storer purchased from Vollmer & Pentecost eight and one-half acres, known as Poe’s field.
The land adjoins the Risdon tract on the east. Mr. Storer will plat the property immediately and place it on the market. L. A. Porter closed a deal for the Lindsay place, which includes fifteen acres. The consideration was $6,500.
R. C. Beach sold yesterday to J. B. West three lots on Normal hill, overlooking Snake river, the consideration, being $1,200. The site is one of the most desirable in the city for residence purposes. Mr. West will erect a residence during the summer.
Henley brothers purchased from Eugene Bonhore a lot 50x200 feet on C street, consideration $650.