Book losses expensive

This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Aimee Hirschel, head librarian at the Asotin County Library, says she can predict which books will vanish from the shelves.
“First the craft books, then the animal raising books, collections of popular poetry and antique books,” she said. “And for some reason we can’t seem to hang onto a book on falconry.”
The Nez Perce County library system loses about $4,000 worth of books per year, and the Lewis-Clark State College library about $1,500. Because book inventories are done infrequently at the Asotin County Library, librarians there can only guess how much is lost per year, but agree that it is a substantial sum.
Neither the Asotin nor Nez Perce County library system fines users for overdue books — in the hope this will encourage borrowers to return their books.
Librarians at both libraries agree that a check-out system without fines should encourage borrowers to check out a book instead of walking out with it. “But many people simply are not aware they won’t be charged a fine,” said Hirschel. “Particularly young children and the elderly.”
Edward Linkhart, library administrator for Nez Perce County, said he feels the honor system does result in more books finding their way back to the libraries’ shelves. At the county’s two libraries, the Thain Road and Pioneer Park branches, a borrower must merely sign his name in a notebook to borrow library materials.
Linkhart said the county has a policy of refusing to allow repeat offenders to check out books. “If they have five books overdue, or have more than $25 charged against them, they are not allowed to check out more books,” he said.
The LCSC library, with 92,540 volumes, loses about a third as many books as do the Nez Perce County libraries, with 112,000 volumes. The reason is simple:
“A student can be refused copies of his transcripts if he has fines or book charges on his record,” said Vivian Alloway, acting administrator of the college library.
LCSC does charge fines for overdue books, beginning at 5 cents per day for those off the shelves and ranging up to $1 per day for overdue reserve materials. Alloway described the fines as “a necessary evil.” “We’re not in it for the money,” she said.
“We just know that if there are fines involved, the student is more likely to return the book.” She said the library loses about 150 volumes per year, valued at about $10 each.