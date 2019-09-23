This story was published in the Sept. 23, 1933, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington, Sept. 22. — (AP) — The public works administration today assigned $13,352,350 of its $3,300,000,000 fund to a series of federal and non-federal projects throughout the country, including an allotment for an investigation and development of plans for the huge Bonneville dam on the Columbia river in Oregon.
The investigation and plans for the Bonneville dam will be made by army engineers under an allotment of $25,000. The project is designed to fit into a general scheme of development of the Columbia river for navigation, flood control, power and irrigation.
Cost of the complete development of the Bonneville site with a power plant of 450,000 kilowatts is estimated at $43,900,000.