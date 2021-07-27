This story was published in the July 27, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Advices have been received to the effect that Bonner, the Lewiston pitcher of the Spokane Indians, has been sold to the Athletics, of Philadelphia, the consideration being $1,700. It is understood that under the terms of the contract Bonner is to be delivered to the Philadelphia team after the close of the present season of the northwestern league.
The Spokane club has been fortunate in securing pitching material from this section and last year negotiated the sale of Gregg of Clarkston to the Cleveland club. Bonner has been used this year in pinches where the Spokane Indians were particularly anxious in pulling out a victory and while he is but a youth he has pitched and played his position like a veteran.