This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1902, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Boise, Aug. 30. — The coming celebration of labor day to occur next Monday bids fair to eclipse any previous commemoration of a holiday of this sort, for this be the initial junction as far as the workingmen’s day is concerned. No less than 21 unions will participate in the festivals of the day and as half rates have been granted from as far east as Pocatello and as far west as Huntington, a large crowd of people outside the city is expected to be in attendance.