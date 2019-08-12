Boiler Gone, Patients Eat Off Paper Plates

This story was published in the Aug. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
It was “midsummer picnic” time at St. Joseph’s Hospital yesterday. Patients ate all three meals off paper dishes and those on normal diets ate picnic fare.
The picnic atmosphere stemmed from a lack of a central hot water supply during a changeover from the old demolished boiler plant to a temporary water heating system. It will be used while a new boiler plant is being constructed. Meal service is to return to normal today.
The lack of hot water in the taps resulted in other changes in routine. Kettles steamed on stoves and hotplates throughout the hospital. Mothers in the maternity ward luxuriated in hot baths given them in their beds. Usually they must take showers, but this time the water in the showers was cold.
Breakfast cereal came in plastic coated paper bowls and toast on paper plates. At lunch tuna fish or cheese sandwiches and potato chips, sliced tomato salad and wedges of lemon meringue pie were served on paper plates and iced tea, coffee or lemonade in paper cups. Dinner time found filet of sole, green beans and mashed potatoes on plastic coated paper plates and ice cream in paper bowls.
The paper table service solved the problem of no automatic dishwashers in operation. But the pots and pans in which the food was cooked still had to be washed. Buster B. Brown, hospital chef, solved this problem with water heated in a large old-fashioned copper wash boiler on top of the stove.
“Everyone got into the spirit of the occasion and many seemed to enjoy the change.” Sister Helen Frances, director of nursing services, reported.