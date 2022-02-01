This story was published in the Feb. 1, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Plans for an expansion program and election of directors are scheduled for an annual meeting of stockholders of Asotin County Hospital association set for Feb. 25, Mrs. Lena Provost president of the board, announced yesterday.
Board members are planning a series of inspection visits of hospitals of this area in search of building ideas. Eleven such hospitals have been listed as desirable for inspection and several tours will be completed before the annual meeting, Mrs. Provost said.
“Definite plans for the proposed addition and its financing will be presented at the annual meeting, Mrs. Provost said.
Itinerary Arranged
Hospitals to be visited in tours to start next week, include those at Wallowa and Enterprise, Ore., at Pasco, Prosser, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima in the Yakima valley and at Ephrata and Moses Lake, Wash., and Sandpoint, Idaho.
A check at Asotin County Memorial hospital yesterday revealed that beds are at a premium there, Mrs. Lulu Swope, manager, said. During the week beds have been placed in the hallways, patients have been transferred to other hospitals, and there are several more on the waiting list.
Three directors will be elected at this year’s annual meeting. Terms of Sen. Howard Roup, Mrs. Clara Spickard and Mrs. O. A. Brewer will expire.